Boy, 14, critically injured in crash on Fife road, driver seriously hurt

It happened on the A914 near to the Forgan roundabout around 6.50pm on Friday. The collision involved a grey Peugeot 207 and a white VW Polo.

The boy, who was a passenger in the Peugeot, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. The drive, an 18-year old man, was also taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Polo, a 35-year-old man, was checked by the Scottish Ambulance Service and did not require hospital treatment.

Police closed the road for almost seven hours (Pic: TSPL)

Police closed the road for around seven hours to allow crash scene investigators to carry out their inquiries. It re-opened around 2:00am on Saturday.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for witnesses. If you were in the area around the time and saw what happened then please get in touch as your information could be important.“Likewise, if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation please make contact with us as soon as possible.”