The nine-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment after the incident.

Emergency services were called to Lumphinnans Road near its junction with Main Street shortly before 6:00pm.

The road was closed by police while the incident was dealt with. One fire appliance attended.

Pic: TSPL

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a 9-year-old boy on Lumphinnans Road, Lochgelly, around 5.40pm on Friday.