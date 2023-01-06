Boy, 9, taken to hospital after collision with car in Lochgelly
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Lochgelly.
The nine-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment after the incident.
Emergency services were called to Lumphinnans Road near its junction with Main Street shortly before 6:00pm.
The road was closed by police while the incident was dealt with. One fire appliance attended.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a 9-year-old boy on Lumphinnans Road, Lochgelly, around 5.40pm on Friday.
“The child was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.”