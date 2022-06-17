Boys aged 12 and 14 reported after devastating fire at Fife football ground

The blaze happened Eastvale FC’s base in Windygates on Tuesday evening.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene at Greig Park in Milton Road, but the building sustained significant damage.

Police said the boys will be subject to Youth Justice Intervention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire scene earlier this week (Pic: Fife Jammer/facebook.com FifeJL)

Sergeant Craig Fyall, of Levenmouth Police Station, said: “This is another reminder of the devastation that can be caused by fire and it is extremely fortunate that no-one was injured on this occasion.

“Eastvale and Greig Park have historically been an important part of the village’s football heritage so it was particularly disappointing to see the facility destroyed by an act of fire raising.