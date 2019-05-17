Braefoot Bay Marine Terminal sealed off after gas leak

A Fife gas processing plant had to sealed off this morning as police and fire crews tackled a gas leak at the site.

Emergency services, including Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, were alerted during the night following the detection of a propane gas discharge at the Shell UK operated Braefoot Bay Marine Terminal, close to Aberdour.

Roads leading to the facility were closed to the public as an emergency cordon was set up around the site.

Scottish Fire and Resucue Service station manager Lynne Gow was the incident commander at the scene.

She said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.57am on Friday, May 17 to reports of a gas leak at a power plant in Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines to the Braefoot Bay plant, Aberdour, where crews worked to assist their emergency service colleagues.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “Police in Fife supported a multi-agency response to a propane gas release at Braefoot Bay, which was detected at 3am and resolved around 10.20am today.

“Cordons were put in place locally as a precautionary measure during this time, and officers have now left the area.”

The Braefoot By terminal is used to export liquified gas to ships and is connected by an underground pipline to the Mossmorran petro-chemicl porcessing plant four miles away.

More to follow.