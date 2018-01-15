Brave Lindsay is urging Scots to join the Race for Life

A Burntisland mum-of-two facing a fight against cancer for the second time has been chosen to lead the charge against the disease by urging Scots to sign up to Race for Life.

Lindsay Blake (45) was first diagnosed with breast cancer on October 28, 2012 after returning from a holiday in Turkey with her husband, Steven (43).

Burntisland mum of two Lindsay Blake is fighting cancer for a second time. Pic: Lesley Martin.

She endured a lumpectomy to remove the tumour, followed by six lots of chemotherapy and 19 sessions of radiotherapy. Losing her hair was tough, but it was a huge boost when she signed up for her first Race for Life 5K in Kirkcaldy in June 2013.

But Lindsay was dealt a hammerblow on August 17 last year when tests showed the cancer had returned and the disease was found on her breast bone and liver.

She is now being treated with palbociclib, a new drug for breast cancer which targets and blocks the proteins that help cancer cells to grow.

Taken as a daily pill, the drug for patients with advanced breast cancer is thought to slow the growth of the disease and delay the need for other treatments.

Now Lindsay is teaming up with her daughter Stephanie (27), to launch Race for Life 2018 in Scotland which raises vital funds for Cancer Research UK. She said: “It was a shock when I was told cancer was back.

“I looked at my husband then burst in to tears. But after a minute I just wanted to ask the doctors, what’s next? What are my options? I have a great life with a family I love to the moon and back. I refuse to let cancer stop me. I’m so proud to support Race for Life for all those who have survived and all those who we’ve lost to cancer.

“I did my first Race for Life with my daughter Stephanie right after finishing cancer treatment and we’ve taken part every year since. We’ve raised more than £9,000 over the years thanks to the generosity of friends and family. Their support keeps me feeling positive, even through the tough days.”

Daughter Stephanie said: “Mum is a superwoman. She always keeps a smile on her face no matter what. Mum knows this time round it’s a bit different but she’s determined to fight it. I’m really proud of everything she does to help other people. She’s my inspiration.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, half marathon and hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding crucial research.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are very grateful to Lindsay for her

support.

“By signing up to Race for Life, women across Scotland can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.”

Lindsay and Stephanie are urging people to sign up for this year’s event at www.raceforlife.org.