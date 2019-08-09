Britain in Bloom judges visit St Andrews

Volunteers in St Andrews are keeping their fingers crossed, following the visit of Britain in Bloom judges.

Judges Kate Dagnall and Ann Holland were given a tour of the town last week, as the town bids to win an award at the ceremony in October.

At the Beautiful Scotland Awards in 2018, St Andrews In Bloom won the Rosebowl, Scotland’s premier award for the most points gained. As a result, St Andrews was representing the whole of Scotland and judged in the ‘Coastal Town’ category.

Apart from viewing the group’s hanging baskets, barrels and bespoke galvanised planters, the judges viewed the work of the many organisations who help to enhance our town and environment.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We hope that both judges were duly impressed with the tour and our town’s community engagement.

“We would like to extend our thanks to everyone involved on the day. Through our recent fund raising initiative, our many sponsors and donors have enabled St Andrews In Bloom to keep our streetscape looking floriferous.

“The winners will be announced at the national finals awards ceremony in October. On behalf of Keep Scotland Beautiful, let’s hope that St Andrews does us proud.”

Judges have also been visiting five other coastal towns throughout Britain. They will judge each of the finalists based on the RHS’ ‘three pillars’ of community participation, environmental responsibility and horticultural achievement.