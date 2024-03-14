Bronze Success
Cadet LCpl Oliver MacDonald, a member of Cupar Detachment, has been presented with the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. The presentation took place at Cupar Detachment, where Company Commander Major Steven McKenzie commended LCpl MacDonald for his outstanding commitment and accomplishments.
The Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a testament to LCpl MacDonald’s dedication to personal development, community service, and outdoor adventure. Major Steven McKenzie, expressing pride in the cadet’s achievements, presented the award in recognition of LCpl MacDonald’s unwavering commitment and perseverance.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a globally recognised programme that encourages young individuals to engage in activities that foster personal growth, leadership skills, and community involvement. LCpl Oliver MacDonald’s attainment of the Bronze Award is not only a personal triumph but also a reflection of the Cupar Detachment’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded and resilient youth. Major McKenzie praised LCpl MacDonald’s exemplary work ethic and encouraged fellow cadets to follow his example.