Bronze Success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cadet LCpl Oliver MacDonald, a member of Cupar Detachment, has been presented with the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. The presentation took place at Cupar Detachment, where Company Commander Major Steven McKenzie commended LCpl MacDonald for his outstanding commitment and accomplishments.

The Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a testament to LCpl MacDonald’s dedication to personal development, community service, and outdoor adventure. Major Steven McKenzie, expressing pride in the cadet’s achievements, presented the award in recognition of LCpl MacDonald’s unwavering commitment and perseverance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...