Brrrr! A quick dook to ring in new year!

Around 120 locals rung in 2018 in style by running into the freezing waters of the Forth at Kinghorn on New Year’s Day.

They were taking part in the seventh annual Loony Dook to raise funds for Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Good weather helped ensure a great turnout of both dookers and spectators, with the promenade and surrounding braes packed with supporters.

Over £1100 was donated to the RNLI on the day and further sponsorship is expected to boost the final total. For more pics see tomorrow’s Fife Free Press.