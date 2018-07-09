Bryant family fundraising to reward information

The family of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant have launched a fundraising campaign to reward information.

The family is hoping to raise £20,000, which will be kept in a separate account, and use it to reward information about the case.

The family have kept the case in the public eye, putting posters up around Glenrothes and appearing on Crimewatch last month.

But Allan Bryant Snr said: “No one has come forward with information.”

Allan, 23 at the time, has not been seen since leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of November 3, 2013.

Mr Bryant said: “We’ve tried everything for answers. We’ve tried to get people to come forward.

“We’ve spent money on posters and we’ve been on Crimewatch.

“A reward – if we can get a substantial reward – might make someone come forward.”

Mr Bryant also issued a plea to businesses in the Kingdom.

“If any businesses in Fife want to help contribute it doesn’t have to be money, it can be an auction,” Mr Bryant said. “Raising a reward is what we are going to focus on now. Every pound helps.”

So far £315 has been raised through the fundraiser.

“I want to thank everyone for their continued support,” Allan Bryan Snr added. “Keeping Allan in the public eye means everything.”

To support the fundraising campaign, visit www.gofundme.com/Reward-for-info-leading-to-Allan-Bryant-Jnr.