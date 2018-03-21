Buckhaven incident: Four charged after attempted murder

Four people have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Buckhaven.

Officers were called to the Muiredge area at around midday yesterday after a man was seriously injured.

Five people were arrested, a 25-year-old woman and four males.

The males have now been charged in connection with the incident – a 30 year old man, a 22 year old man and a 20 year old man are all due to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday March 22, and a 14-year-old boy has been released from custody and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1268 of Tuesday, March 20, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.