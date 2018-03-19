Builders apologise after cutting off water to 1500 homes

Around 1500 homes in Fife had their water cut off by a construction firm building at a controversial development.

Lovell Homes have previously angered locals in Kinghorn and Burntisland by closing the back road for a total of 15 weeks.

But on Sunday afternoon, builders managed to damage a water main, prompting a massive fountain to gush into the air at the back of Kinghorn.

A spokesman for Lovell said: “In the course of ongoing work at the Kinghorn site yesterday, a fire hydrant was accidentally disturbed.

“Scottish Water were immediately alerted and arrived shortly afterwards to carry out emergency repairs.

“Although these repairs should have only taken a short time to complete, Scottish Water then identified a faulty valve which unfortunately meant that the water on the mains supply had to remain shut down for a period of two and a half hours.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience this issue, which was unfortunately outside our control, may have caused to local residents.”

Scottish Water were able to fix the problem by around 5pm.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We received calls to our contact centre of no water at properties in Kinghorn at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

“Operators were called out after a construction firm damaged the 9” water main.

“Around 1500 properties were affected and our team worked quickly to restore supplies to customers by 5pm.”