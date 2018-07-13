Burntisland 2018 Highland Games set to kick off

Fears that allowing cars to park on Burntisland Links could jeopardise the town’s Highland Games have been allayed by the recent good weather.

Organisers had expressed concerns that vehicles could damage the surface of the games’ arena, putting the running and cycling events at risk.

However because of the good weather the surface has been unaffected, and games secretary, Sarah Goodall, says everything is good to go for the event on Monday.

“We did have concerns about inspectors checking the grass, but everything seems to be fine,” she said.

“We are hoping for another great Games Day on Monday when the forecast is cloudy with sunny spells.

“Our runner numbers are up because of the way the holidays fall this year, so that is good.

“We have lots of people registered from the Borders as well as entries from as far away as Australia and the USA, as well as all over Europe and because we did some advertising, we are expecting some coach parties from the Highlands, which will be good for our visitor numbers.

“We also have a few new sponsors and the town’s businesses always do us proud.”

Good numbers are also expected for the hotly contested Binn Hill Race, with a separate children’s competition sponsored by Run Recover, but as entries are only taken on the day, Sarah is not sure how many will take part.

A healthy entry is also expected for the Highland dancing and popular heavy events.

Games Day kicks off with the Exiles reception, when the town welcomes back former residents, in the Burgh Chambers at 9.30am before the parade to the Links, led by the Burntisland Pipe Band, for the opening of the Games at noon.