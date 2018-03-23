Burntisland community centre to be upgraded

The Toll Centre in Burntisland is to get new lighting and a completely new alarm system and CCTV installed.

The move comes after Kirkcaldy Area Committee this week approved an application for £6,820 to fund the upgrade.

Money will come from the Burntisland Common Good Fund, while the centre will pay the remainder of the £7,920 total needed for the improvements.

In a report to the committee, members were told that the existing alarm system was unable to to cover all exit doors as required by the Care Commission to secure children within the centre.

The centre caters for a number of local groups including a playgroup and an after school club.