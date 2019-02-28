Burntisland community champion presented with award

Burntisland Community Award winner 2019 Willi Henderson was presented with her certificate and trophy at a special ceremony on Friday night.

The ceremony in the Burgh Chambers was conducted by Alex MacDonald, chairman of the Community Council, who outlined the history of the honour, which was first handed out in 1981 after an idea put forward by local butcher Tom Courts senior.

It is presented annually to the person who “makes Burntisland a nicer place to live and play in.”

The chairman described Willi as “a gentle woman in every sense of word” adding that she was the first person to offer to help. She has served on the team of Burntisland Heritage Centre for over 23 years.

The handcrafted certificate she was given was made by Kinghorn couple Rose and Andrew Bentley-Steed and featured an orchid chosen for its name, Ishbel – Willi’s first name.