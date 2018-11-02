Burntisland fireworks: New coffee shop to launch pop-up

A new coffee house due to open later this month is offering the public a sneak peak at what’s on offer with a pop-up shop on Bonfire Night.

The Roasting Project is moving into the space previously occupied by the old Potter About cafe on Burntisland High Street, and will give revellers the chance to donate to the fireworks fund for next year’s event.

Local lads, Mark and Gary Braid, have taken over the premises and aim to hold the pop-up in front of the cafe on Monday night.

Mark said: “We want to work with the community and we thought as a kick-off we could use our small pop-up coffee bar and set it up in the front entrance.

“We’re going to make coffees for people on Bonfire Night, and anyone who comes along, we’re going to ask them to donate towards next year’s fireworks fund, so we can give something back to the community.”

Mark also revealed what’s in store when the coffee house opens fully.

He addeed: “We’re hoping to open on November 21, it’s a brilliant venue, and a lovely building inside.

“We want to make the coffee house a desintation where people can just hang out, with just a very inclusive vibe where everybody’s welcome.

“We’re going to have a small micro-roastery. We’ll use it and sell it in the coffee house but we’re also going to sell it for those who want to brew at home.

“There’s also going to be a strong food offer, with a couple of chefs on board.”

Potter About closed earlier this year, with owners Pat Gibson and Lorna Duffin calling time on the business after seven years.

Burntisland’s annual fireworks night takes place on Monday, on the Links from around 6pm.