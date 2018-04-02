Burntisland incident: Man charged after street sealed off

A man has been arrested after a disturbance in Burntisland on Friday night, which saw a whole street locked down by police.

The incident, on Friday night, saw at least three fire engines in attendance in the Rossend Terrace area, with a number of ambulance and police vehicles also on the scene.

Police in riot gear were also on site.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife can confirm that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance in Burntisland.

“Officers were called to a property in Rossend Terrace around 4pm on Friday, March 30.

“He will appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 3.”