Burntisland prepares to welcome Norwegian visitors

Residents in Burntisland are preparing to welcome a group of visitors from Norway to the town.

Next week will see the 72nd anniversary of Burntisland’s twinning exchange programme with Flekkefjord.

This twinning arrangement is the second oldest in Europe dating back to 1946. In that time hundreds of youngsters from both towns have made the exchange and townsfolk are proud to see the tradition thriving.

The visitors will arrive on Monday and will spend a week in the town, staying with host families.

Next year will see a group of youths from Burntisland returning to Flekkefjord for a reciprocal visit.

During their stay in Burntisland they will experience a flavour of the town, a flavour of Fife and a flavour of Scotland, with a programme of trips and activities planned.

Next Friday (August 10), a traditional ceildh will take place in Burntisland Golf Club, with tickets available to the public. Residents from Burntisland are encouraged to come along and meet and greet the visitors to show them a touch of local hospitality.

Following the strong tradition of town twinning, this year’s Burntisland twinners are Rosa MacDonald, Sorley Small, Isla Kisby and Eoin Devlin. They are led by the youth leader Sarah Main, herself a former twinner.

George Kay, chairman of the town twinning committee, said: “Our young people have already been in touch with their guests and we would hope that they will form friendships which will last over the years.

“Twinning is an excellent opportunity to be able to show how we enjoy life in Burntisland and to experience the difference when our youngsters stay with Norwegian families next year.