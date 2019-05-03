Burntisland residents urged to show off their gardens to public

Green-fingered residents in Burntisland are being encouraged to get on board the latest event being set up by Floral Action Burntisland (FAB).

The organisation, formed in 2012 to support local residents and businesses to improve their communities, is hoping to host an Open Garden Weekend on August 17-18.

And its members are urging people with a passion for pansies – and any other type of flower, fruit or veg – to get in touch and take part in the inaugural event.

“There’s a national Open Garden scheme which runs every year and we thought it would be a good idea to have something of our own, albeit on a smaller scale,” explained Scott Sweaton, chairman.

“We want to hear from anyone living in Burntisland who would like to open up their garden to members of the public to have a look around.”

Debbie Wilson, vice chairman of FAB, added: “We thought it would be quite nice to try it and see what happens.

“We often get lovely comments about our floral displays and this will be something which complements what we are doing.

“Because it is new to us we are not doing any presentations and it is not a competition.

“It’s simply an open weekend for people to showcase their gardens, and we will also open up the FAB allotments and the Kid’s Club gardens too.”

And Scott said the criteria for the event was also being kept very straightforward, with no judging or inspections beforehand.

“All the gardeners need to do is be around for the two days, when the opening hours will be between 1-4pm, and be willing to answer any questions the visitors may have,” said Scott.

“They can serve refreshments if they want, but it’s not compulsory.”

Visitors will have to buy maps to gain entry to each of the gardens and these will be for sale in local shops nearer the time, with the proceeds going to FAB’s work around the town.

The closing date for entries is June 16.

“We hope that people who are proud of their gardens will be keen to show them off and get involved,” added Scott.

To take part call 07879 451432.