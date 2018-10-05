Burntisland station access plea goes to Parliament

The fight for better access for disabled commuters at Burntisand railway station has been taken to the Scottish Parliament.

Kirkcaldy West, Kinghorn and Burntisland Councillor Kathleen Leslie met with Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Jamie Green MSP at Holyrood to urge him to support the community’s campaign.

Transport Scotland last month confirmed its view that the station did not feature in any future plans to upgrade accessibility.

Cllr Leslie told the Press: “Last month I received a response from Transport Scotland stating that Burntisland did not appear to fit the criteria for an upgrade, which would provide full access to all.

“Criteria such as footfall, areas with a high incidence of disability and particular local circumstances such as the proximity of hospitals were all listed as possible reasons.

“I have now written back to Transport Scotland with a rebuttal on each of these points.

“Burntisland has higher footfall per annum than Cupar, North Queensferry and Aberdour and all of them are fully accessible.”

And she confirmed she had met with Mr Greene, urging him to push the Scottish Government to include a commitment for all railway stations in Fife to be fully accessible within the next rail control period of upgrades, which begins next April.

Furthermore, she has highlighted the need for schools which cater for higher levels of disabled pupils and for those using Victoria Hospital to be given better station access.

“Burntisland is also within the catchment area for Balwearie High School, which has a dedicated department for additional support needs, and Rossyln Special School, which surely provides further evidence of a need for accessibility,” she said.

“The Victoria is the main hospital in Fife and for anyone travelling there from Burntisland or returning to Kinghorn by train who has any mobility constraint, these stations are inaccessible to them.

“Quite simply, that is unacceptable.”

Recent data confirms Burntisland is the busiest station in Fife currently without disabled access.