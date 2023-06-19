Burst pipe hits Kirkcaldy hits town centre water supplies

Areas affected include from Pratt Street along the High Street to the harbour area. Scottish Water estimates the work will take around five and a half hours to complete and won’t be finished until late evening.

An update on Scottish Water’s website said: “Customers in Kirkcaldy have reported an interruption to their water supply. We are currently on the way to investigate the issue and are aiming to be on site as soon as possible.”

An updated statement from the company said: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Kirkcaldy. While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low / intermittent pressure or discoloured water. The full repair will take an estimated 5 1/2 hours to complete.

Scottish Water are investigating the problems

The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed. We expect it will take up to two hours for all customers to have normal water supply restored. At present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled at distribution locations.”

The next update to customers is not planned until 9:00pm.