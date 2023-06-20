Burst pipe in Kirkcaldy: water supplies returning to normal after repair

News you can trust since 1871
A burst water pipe which hit supplies to households and businesses across Kirkcaldy town centre has been repaired.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 08:53 BST

Scottish Water engineers were called out to tackle the break which was in Nicol Street which saw many households impacted – and parts of the Esplanade were also hit. Areas affected include from Pratt Street along the High Street to the harbour area.

Water supplies in the KY1 area are now returning to normal, but Scottish Warned that people may experience low or intermittent pressure issues, which could be due to an airlock in the pipes. They might also experience discoloured water which is normal after such an incident.A spokesman said: “We would like to thank all affected customers for their patience and co-operation during this incident.

The burst pipe happened yesterday and took around five and a half hours to repair.

Scottish Water are investigating the problemsScottish Water are investigating the problems
