Burst pipe repairs close part of Kirkcaldy town centre until next week
Part of Kirkcaldy High Street will remain closed until next week after a burst pipe sparked emergency repairs.
While the leak has been fixed, Scottish Water has confirmed the east end of the street will remain shut while repairs are carried out.
The road will be closed from Redburn Wynd to the Esplanade, but that will have a knock-on effect for vehicles using the pedestrianised zone, Kirk Wynd and Hill Street.
It remains open for pedestrian access.
Scottish Water has dug up part of the road after being called out yesterday to tackle an eight-inch burst pipe.
It is also investigating a further leak in the area, and will be repaired overnight.
Temporary road traffic management has been agreed with Fife Council and a local diversion has been sign posted.
Local residents, businesses and road users are thanked for their patience and understanding whilst these repair works are taking place.
Last night’s burst pipe affected around 70 properties, including businesses and homes.
A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We have carried out a full repair of the fault and are now returning to normal service
It advised householders they may experience low or intermittent pressure issues, which could be due to an airlock in the pipes.
They might also experience discoloured water, which is normal after such an incident.