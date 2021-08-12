Burst pipe repairs close part of Kirkcaldy town centre until next week

While the leak has been fixed, Scottish Water has confirmed the east end of the street will remain shut while repairs are carried out.

The road will be closed from Redburn Wynd to the Esplanade, but that will have a knock-on effect for vehicles using the pedestrianised zone, Kirk Wynd and Hill Street.

It remains open for pedestrian access.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene at Kirkcaldy High Street after yesterday's burst pipe (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Scottish Water has dug up part of the road after being called out yesterday to tackle an eight-inch burst pipe.

It is also investigating a further leak in the area, and will be repaired overnight.

Temporary road traffic management has been agreed with Fife Council and a local diversion has been sign posted.

The east end of Kirkcaldy's High Street remains closed to traffic (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Local residents, businesses and road users are thanked for their patience and understanding whilst these repair works are taking place.

Last night’s burst pipe affected around 70 properties, including businesses and homes.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We have carried out a full repair of the fault and are now returning to normal service

It advised householders they may experience low or intermittent pressure issues, which could be due to an airlock in the pipes.

The east end of the High Street, Kirkcaldy, has been closed of while repairs are done after a burst pipe sparked an emergency response (Pic: Fife Free Press)

They might also experience discoloured water, which is normal after such an incident.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.