Burst water main hits supplies to homes in Fife town

Water supplies are being restored in Glenrothes after repairs to a burst water main.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 8:30 am

The damage hit homes in parts of the town, Markinch and Coaltown of Wemyss last night.Some reported a loss of water, low pressure or discoloured water after the on a 10 inch main in Sappi Road area earlier today.

It happened while work was being carried out in the area by contractors for a third party not connected to Scottish Water

Read More

Read More
Fife woman joins Game of Thrones stars in new MS campaign

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Picture Michael Gillen

The supplier apologised for the inconvenience to affected customers and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

A spokesman added: “When normal water supplies were restored might have depended on the location of affected properties on our network.

“If the water is cloudy on the restoration of normal supplies, which can happen after a burst and disruption, affected customers should run the cold water tap in their kitchen gently until the water runs clear.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

GlenrothesFifeScottish Water