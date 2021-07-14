The damage hit homes in parts of the town, Markinch and Coaltown of Wemyss last night.Some reported a loss of water, low pressure or discoloured water after the on a 10 inch main in Sappi Road area earlier today.

It happened while work was being carried out in the area by contractors for a third party not connected to Scottish Water

Picture Michael Gillen

The supplier apologised for the inconvenience to affected customers and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

A spokesman added: “When normal water supplies were restored might have depended on the location of affected properties on our network.

“If the water is cloudy on the restoration of normal supplies, which can happen after a burst and disruption, affected customers should run the cold water tap in their kitchen gently until the water runs clear.

