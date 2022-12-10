Burst water main hits supplies to parts of Kirkcaldy

Scottish Water engineers are on route to carry out repairs, and get supply back to normal.

The problem has hit part of the KY1 postcode which covers the town centre.

Scottish Water has advised that people may experience no water supply or low / intermittent water pressure. They may also get discoloured water.

Parts of Kirkcaldy have been hit

A spokesman said: “We have now identified the cause of the interruption to water supply affecting customers in Kirkcaldy. Excavation work will need to take place to expose and repair the damaged the water pipe.

“A team is now on-route to carry out the repair and start to return supplies to normal.

“At present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled water at distribution locations.”