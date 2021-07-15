Burst water main hits supplies to several Fife towns
A burst water main has hit supplies to several Fife towns today.
It happened in Glenrothes, and has impacted on households in parts of the town as well as Markinch and Coaltown of Wemyss.
Scottish Water said the burst is connected to ongoing work in the area which also hit some customers on Tuesday evening, leaving them with low pressure, and discoloured water.
Its engineers are working to resolve the problem.
Tankers are also being drafted in to supply water into the network, to help maintain service for customers in the area, until repairs have been completed.
A spokesman said: “We apologise for the inconvenience to affected customers and thank them for their patience and understanding.
“The water supply will gradually return to normal for all customers once these works have been completed.
“Customers who experience discolouration to their water supplies should run the cold water tap in their kitchen gently until the water runs clear."