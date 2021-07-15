Burst water main: Scottish Water update on issues affecting several Fife towns

A burst water main which hit supplies to several Fife towns has been epaired

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:50 pm

It happened in Glenrothes, and impacted on households in parts of the town as well as Markinch and Coaltown of Wemyss.

Scottish Water said the burst was connected to ongoing work in the area which also hit some customers on Tuesday evening, leaving them with low pressure, and discoloured water.

Its engineers have now resolve the problem.

A spokesman said: “When normal water supplies were restored might have depended on the location of affected properties on our network.

“Customers may also experience cloudy water as it is restored, which can happen after a burst and disruption.

"Affected customers should run the cold water tap in their kitchen gently until the water runs clear.

“There will be a need to do further work in the area in the coming weeks. When this is planned we will notify customers in advance, and apply every effort to minimise disruption.

