Burst water main: Scottish Water updates work on Kirkcaldy issue
Houses and businesses in part of Kirkcaldy hit by a burst water main should see supplies starting to return to normal, Scottish Water has said.
The problem hit part of the KY1 postcode, which covers the town centre, earlier today.
Scottish Water has advised that people may experience no water supply or low / intermittent water pressure. They may also get discoloured water.
A spokesman said: “Supplies should be restoring to our customers in Kirkcaldy following an interruption to water supply.
“We estimate it will take up to two hours for all customers to have their water supply restored. The water supply will gradually come in to service for customers during this period.”