Burst water pipe: Kirkcaldy High Street remains closed as emergency repairs continue

Workmen tackling a burst pipe which has closed part of Kirkcaldy High Street (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The east end of the street has been cordoned off with water gushing from several drains.

Some residents and businesses in the area are currently without water.

Scottish Water are on site with teams carrying out repairs, digging up part of the side of the road in a bid to resolve the problem.

It estimates the full repair will take an estimated four and a half hours.

The area is likely to remain closed for most of this evening.

Police Scotland confirmed they were in attendance after the first reports of problems around 12.50pm today.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are currently working to repair a burst on an eight-inch pipe.

“The supplies to around 70 properties have been impacted and we are currently arranging bottled water for those customers affected.

“Customers in the area may notice some impact on their normal water supply, including lower water pressures, discoloured or cloudy water.

“Once we have excavated the impacted area we will provide an update on the estimated time of repair on our website.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will be working to repair the burst as quickly as possible.”

All traffic is diverted away from the area with the rod closed at Kirk Wynd.

Among the businesses affected is Betty Nicols pub.In a social media statement, the owners said: “Due to a mains water burst on the High Street, Scottish Water have switched the water off to carry out a repair.

"As such, we have no running water so are closed until noon on Thursday.