Bus and car crash on Kinghorn Road

Emergency services are in attendance after a crash on Kinghorn Road.
A car and a bus were involved in the incident.
Police confirmed that they were called at around 4pm this afternoon to the A921.
Police Scotland say there are no injuries.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today to attend a road traffic collision on the A921.
“We dispatched a practitioner, one ambulance, a manager and our special operation team to the scene.”
