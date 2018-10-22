Bus and car crash on Kinghorn Road

Emergency services are in attendance after a crash on Kinghorn Road.

A car and a bus were involved in the incident.

Police confirmed that they were called at around 4pm this afternoon to the A921.

Police Scotland say there are no injuries.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today to attend a road traffic collision on the A921.

“We dispatched a practitioner, one ambulance, a manager and our special operation team to the scene.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress