The structure of a house in a Fife village is being assessed, after it was hit by a bus yesterday (Thursday) evening.

Police were called to Emsdorf Street in Lundin Links around 5.55pm, after the bus had collided with the house.

Nobody was injured.

The road was still closed this morning, as an assessment is carried out on the building for structural soundness.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and departed once the area was made safe.