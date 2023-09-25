Bus windows shattered after collision with truck carrying logs in Kirkcaldy

The incident happened on Beatty Crescent around 1:00pm, sparking a response from police. Passengers were asked to leave the coach, but there are no reports of injuries.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said, “We can confirm that an incident occurred earlier today in Kirkcaldy, where one of our buses made contact with a stationary vehicle while attempting to pass. No injuries were reported, and all passengers were able to continue their journey on a replacement vehicle. Safety is our top priority and an investigation is ongoing.”