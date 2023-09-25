News you can trust since 1871
Bus windows shattered after collision with truck carrying logs in Kirkcaldy

A double decker bus had its windows smashed in a collision with a truck carrying logs in Kirkcaldy today.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened on Beatty Crescent around 1:00pm, sparking a response from police. Passengers were asked to leave the coach, but there are no reports of injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.25pm on Monday, police received a report of a crash involving a truck carrying logs and a bus in Beatty Crescent.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said, “We can confirm that an incident occurred earlier today in Kirkcaldy, where one of our buses made contact with a stationary vehicle while attempting to pass. No injuries were reported, and all passengers were able to continue their journey on a replacement vehicle. Safety is our top priority and an investigation is ongoing.”

