Business chiefs hit out over Fife bank closures

Business chiefs in Fife have hit out at cuts to mobile banking services, which come after five branches were earmarked for closure.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) says changes to RBS’s mobile banking services in Fife will see small firms and communities in Fife lose out.

The changes, due to be implemented on April 30, will result in cuts of more than 5 hours per week in the time that local businesses and customers have to visit their bank.

Janet Torley, FSB Area Leader for the East of Scotland, said: “When RBS earmarked 5 of its Fife branches for closure last year, we were told that the impact would be cushioned by greater investment in smart ATMs and the mobile banking service.

“However, we now find that RBS plans to cut the availability of its mobile banks in Fife by more than 5 hours a week, as of the end of this month – making it harder for local businesses and consumers to access banking services. Towns such as Leven, Cowdenbeath, Kelty and Anstruther will bear the worst of the cuts.

“With RBS Chief Executive, Ross McEwen, set to give evidence to MPs next month in the House of Commons, we need answers from him on how these cuts can be reconciled with their recent warm words on mobile banking.”