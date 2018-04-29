£100K of funding for Levenmouth facilities

Almost £100,000 is to be invested in upgrading various halls throughout the area.

Levenmouth Area Committee agreed at last week’s meeting to spend the funding on improvements to Sailors Rest, The Centre, Savoy Sports Hall, Methil Community Centre, and the Sandybrae Centre.

Automatic access doors are to be installed at Sailors Rest, costing £15,000, as the current external doors open outwards, making it difficult for those in wheelchairs to enter.

An accessible toilet facility will be put in The Centre in Leven, at a cost of around £26,000.

Automatic access doors will be installed at the Savoy Centre, at a cost of £15,000. This follows the addition of a stair lift at the hall.

An accessible toilet facility will also be put in Methil Community Centre.

This will cost £26,000.

And automatic access doors will be put in the Sandybrae Centre.

Councillor Ken Caldwell, convenor of the Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “This is an innovative partnership with property services, the hall management committees and the area committee, all contributing to more work being done in more halls.

“Investing and improving these buildings is necessary if we want to continue meeting the needs of our community by providing buildings all can access.”

Also at the meeting, the Levenmouth Area Committee approved the introduction of a ‘no waiting at any time’ restriction at Penrice Park in Lundin Links.