13% rise in turnover for law firm with strong profile in Fife

Leading Scottish law firm Thorntons has recorded strong financial results, reporting a 13.1 per cent increase in turnover to £26.9 million, with profits increasing by 14.6 per cent.

The company, which has premises in Fife, employs 445 staff, making it one of the largest full service firms in Scotland.

Thorntons has gone through a series of strategic mergers across the country since 2014 as part of a five year strategy.

It acquired Pagan Osborne from administration in September 2017.

That move, along with mergers and acquisitions has strengthened its profile, particularly its specialist teams in Fife and Edinburgh.

The firm has also recently invested in a new commercial brand campaign to continue to increase awareness of Thorntons.

Craig Nicol, managing partner, said: “Our latest financial results represent our commitment to long term investment with a clear strategy for growth across the business. Pagan Osborne was certainly a significant acquisition and we have made considerable headway in the transition for colleagues and clients into our business.

“We remain committed to constantly looking to improve our client service and provide our clients across all our locations with a full service offering.

“Our business levels remain strong amid continued uncertainty in some of our markets.

“We are, of course, mindful of Brexit repercussions but we are confident that we have a stable platform and income mix from which to sustain our growth.

“Looking immediately ahead, we are investing in a multi-media brand campaign, including TV, across all businesses locations.”