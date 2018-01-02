£440,000 investment in Kirkcaldy premises

A Fife civil engineering business is building a new head office in Kirkcaldy.

Raeburn Construction is also adding four industrial units in a £440,000 investment on the new site at Dunnikier Business Park.

Work began last month, and the company’s 11 office staff hope to move into its two storey unit by easter.

Raeburn Construction is currently based in Mitchelson Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy.

Set up in 2006 by Scott and Sarah Raeburn, the firm has become a major subcontractor to leading names in the construction industry.

In the past 12 months, the 50-strong site operatives have worked on around 40 projects including running four major groundworks contracts in Edinburgh at the same time: the Hearts’ new stand at Tynecastle, Hampton by Hilton’s first hotel in the city centre, a new £20m hotel on Market Street, and retail/office space in St Andrews Square.

The company is now looking to take on four apprentices and is projecting turnover will hit a minimum £6m by May.

Sarah Raeburn, director, said: “It’s always been our goal to build our own office space – we actually began to look for the right location four years ago - but it became a priority last year when we realised we’d outgrown our current location. By buying the land it lets us build to our own specification and meet future needs.

“With the build now underway, we’re looking to invest in a new IT systems and Business Gateway Fife has helped us secure funding to work with an IT specialist so we can find the best platform for our needs.

‘‘We are also investing in a new website to showcase what we do and our adviser has organised for us to work with a content marketing specialist who will give us guidance on how to properly tell our story. This could potentially lead to the creation of a new position within our office team.”

Having originally hired out freelance site engineers to the construction industry, Raeburn Construction took a new direction in 2008 following the economic crash, moving into groundwork provision for civil engineering contracts.

Scott Raeburn, director, said: “Because we were a relatively small firm we were able to adapt and react quickly to changes in the industry during the economic downturn.

“That flexibility helped us weather the storm, and when we decided to become a full-time employer Business Gateway Fife provided us with HR and Occupational Health advice.”

In 2015, the company took the decision to offer its freelance staff full-time positions to provide greater stability and control and launched its own apprenticeship scheme.

“We are very proud of our apprenticeship scheme,” added Mr Raeburn.

“It helps fill skill gaps in our industry and allows us to invest in the younger generation who will ultimately be the future of the company.

“The scheme is a great way to enter the industry and get the skills and qualifications needed for a successful career.”