450-year-old Fife pub goes up for sale

Forest Inn, a 16th century village pub in Auchtermuchty, has been put up for sale.

Offers are being invited for the three-storey stone built property, with a major selling point its location close to some of the best golfing destinations in Scotland, including St Andrews and Gleneagles.

The current owners are looking to retire and it is hoped a new owner will take the ‘tremendous opportunity’ to re-establish the food and accommodation side of the business.

Stuart Drysdale, Director at Christie & Co in Edinburgh, which is handling the sale, said: “Forest Inn has operated as a friendly village pub with letting rooms for a number of years.

“The owners are looking towards retirement and Forest Inn represents excellent potential for a new owner to drive the business forward by taking advantage of the inn’s proximity to many of the top golf courses in Scotland.

“Alternatively, there is scope for a developer to create residential apartments, subject to suitable planning consent being granted.”

The property has a public bar and lounge plus two function rooms, seven en-suite bedrooms and an owner’s flat.