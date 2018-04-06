5 job vacancies for animal lovers in Scotland

It's hard to think of a job that couldn't be improved by the presence of a fluffy companion. Combine work with your love of animals by applying for one of these job vacancies across Scotland.

Scottish Dolphin Centre Assistant, Scottish Dolphin Centre, Spey Bay (£15,095)

If you're passionate about conservation this role with the Scottish Dolphin Centre on the northeast coast acts as an excellent first step in the industry.

Successfull candidates will deliver interpretations to visitors of the sealife centre and lead land based dolphin watches. Ospreys, seals and bottlenose dolphins are all regularly spotted from the Dolphin Centre.

Apply here: environmentjob.co.uk

Trainee Dog Groomer, Pets at Home, Perth (£7.75 per hour)

Pets at Home in Perth are seeking a dog lover to join their grooming team department.

As part of the role you will work closely with Perth's pampered pooches, assisting in essential grooming processes. Employees are expected to be excellent team players who deliver "pawsitively outrageous service".

Apply here: careers.petsathomejobs.com

Events and Experiences Manager, Edinburgh Zoo, Edinburgh

Fancy working closely with exotic animals as part of your day job? Edinburgh Zoo are recruiting an Events and Experiences Manager to join their marketing team.

Successful applicants will help arrange events similar to the successful Giant Lanterns of China and Dinosaurs events recently held at the venue. As well as working alongside giant pandas and chimpanzees, employees will be rewarded with a competitive pay and benefits package.

Apply here: rzss.org.uk

Small Animal Vet, Kirkwall

A veterinary practice in Kirkwall, Orkney are looking for a vet nurse to join their "friendly and supportive" team.

As a small animal vet you will ensure the wellbeing of the island's puppies and kittens, along with its rabbits, guinea-pigs and hamsters.

Apply here: vetprorecruitment.co.uk

Part time diver, Deep Sea World, South Queensferry

Working in close proximity with sharks might not be the choice of job for most people.

For lovers of the sea, however, working up close and personal with the sharp toothed predators is a dream job. Aquarium, Deep Sea World are currently seeking a part time diver to maintain their enormous 4.5 million litre tank

Apply here: asproparks.com