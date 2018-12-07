A Kirkcaldy nail technician has been shortlisted for a national award

A Kirkcaldy woman who has only been working in the beauty industry for 12 months has been shortlisted for a prestigious accolade.

Natalie Winton, who has her own business Belle âme, is in the running for nail technician of the year for Scotland at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards taking place at the Crown Plaza in Glasgow this Sunday.

Natalie is self employed and works in Natural Selection Hair and Beauty in Kirkcaldy. Pic: George McLuskie.

The mum of three is one of ten finalists in her category and she still can’t believe she has been able to achieve so much in such a short space of time.

The 26-year-old is self-employed and operates her business from Natural Selection in the town’s Coal Wynd where she rents a room.

Natalie told the Press how she found her calling: “After I left school I had my three children so became a stay at home mum. I suffered from post-natal depression but I found an outlet for the way I was feeling was to start selling make-up through Unique Cosmetics. I set up a page on Facebook and started to speak to other women, sharing experiences, and built up my followers.

“But then my mum went to see a spiritualist and the spiritualist told her I was going to be good at nail art but that my mum was going to have to push me into doing it.

“So for Christmas 2016 she bought me a basic nail kit, but I was just not interested.

“Then one day in Easter 2017 the rain was pouring down outside, I was at home and just decided to give it a bash. I started painting Easter eggs and bunnies on nails and I thought I quite like doing this so I started doing it from home.”

The former Kirkcaldy High pupil set herself some goals to qualify in different types of nail work and completed eight courses in six months. These included courses in bio sculpture, manicure, acrylic extension, gel overlays, 3D nail art as well as Henna Brows, waxing and spray tanning.

Natalie said one of her friends, Kirsty Henderson, nominated her for nail technician of the year and soon Natalie’s nomination was being shared among her 4000 followers on Facebook.

She said: “I am just so excited to be a finalist. I have only been doing nails for just over a year and I am now so busy that I am fully booked until the end of January 2019. But I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for all my clients. They have been so supportive along with my friends, particularly Natalie Dickson who has been helping me with my diary, and family.”

She added: “People should never give up on your dreams because they can come true.”