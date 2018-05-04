A new boss as Burntisland-based debt centre re-opens its doors

A Burntisland-based debt centre service has re-opened following the appointment of a new manager.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) has re-launched the service in partnership with Burntisland Parish Church and Doug Drysdale will be in charge of running the centre.

CAP is a national debt counselling charity which provides sustainable poverty relief through debt counselling. The service is run through local churches and with the re-opening of the Burntisland-based centre, it will be able to help people across the KY1, KY2 and KY3 postal codes.

Doug said: “I am so pleased to take on this role.

“I have seen the amazing difference that the CAP support can make in the lives of individuals and families struggling day to day with the burden of debt.

“It is our intention to help as many people as possible break free from debt.”

Rev Alan Sharp said: “As a church we became very aware of many people struggling with debt.

“People take on loans when times are good, then illness or redundancy strikes, and people are left struggling. “Our previous worker did a great job helping 48 people become debt free.

“I am delighted that Doug has joined us, so that we can offer real help again.”

He continued: “Our service is completely free because CAP is a charity and receives donations from churches and individuals who want to help people.

“Our friendly team will give you a listening ear in the privacy of your own home and provide a practical solution to your debts.

“We have worked with over 1000 companies within the finance industry and this means that councils, utilities and mortgage companies work with us because they have seen the results of our involvement.”

Call CAP on 0800 328 0006.