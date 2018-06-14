A new one-stop shop for hair and beauty in Kirkcaldy

A new one-stop shop for hair and beauty treatments has opened in Kirkcaldy.

Vi.Vacious, which is based in the town’s Factory Road, is owned by Samena Safdar and Stacey Mullen. They officially launched their new business on Sunday with a special open day.

Nine staff are employed at the business which is offering clients a range of hair and beauty treatments including: hair cut and colours, hair extensions, make-up, facials, massage, Reflexology, Reiki, gel, shellac and acrylic nails and brow threading.

Stacey said: “It has always been our dream to have our own business. We both used to work together and we are good friends. We were sitting one night having dinner and Samena said she wanted to go into business, she then said why don’t we go into business together? This was five weeks ago!”

Samena said: “We then went to see what premises in Kirkcaldy was available and I knew about this place. Three weeks later we signed a contract for this shop and that was it.”

Samena continued: “We wanted to open a salon which offers people in the town something different. In Kirkcaldy there isn’t a place where you can get all your treatments done under the one roof – hair, make-up, beauty treatments.

“We are offering a one-stop shop so our clients can have it all done here.”

Stacey and Samena have both undergone extensive training with Stacey being trained by Natasha Powers in Manchester and Samena, who has a diploma in media make-up, being trained at one of the best academies in Manchester at P.Louise Make-up Academy. Both are always looking to continue developing their skills and knowledge.

As well as offering make-up lessons and Princess Pamper Parties, Samena and Stacey are also offering Crazy Time Appointments, where they can do hair and make up for clients (such as hen parties travelling abroad) in the early hours of the morning, and Sunday appointments.