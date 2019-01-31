A new venture for Burntisland coffee house

A new Burntisland business is aiming to provide locals with good coffee, good food and live music to cater for all tastes as part of a new venture.

The Roasting Project Coffee House opened on November 21 last year in the High Street after its owners purchased the unit previously occupied by popular local cafe Potter About.

The first live music session is taking place tomorrow (Friday).

The Roasting Project is a speciality coffee shop which has an in-house micro roaster to blend artisan coffee for customers coming in or for people to brew at home.

Owner Mark Braid said they are now launching The Roasting Project Sessions as part of a plan to bring live music to the place and give it an identity.

He said: “We want to create a community hub where people can hang out and enjoy great coffee, food and music.

“One of the guys who works for us as a barista and front of house, James Killin, is also a musician and we spoke to him about what we could do to have some current music in the shop or have an event.

“We decided to introduce the Roasting Sessions which will offer a different genre of music for each event which we plan to hold every two months so we can appeal to everyone’s musical tastes.”

The first session is taking place tomorrow (Friday, February 1), featuring a jazz theme and it has proved to be so popular that tickets for the event sold out in four days.

Mark added: “We have three musicians – James, Aaron Malcolm and Liam Batten – who will play traditional, Latin and contemporary jazz music.

“Our chefs have prepared a traditional Spanish stew for the evening and a vegetarian option will be available.

“We want to attract people who haven’t been to the Roasting Project yet so they can see what we do here.

“The fact that the tickets sold out so quickly let us see that there is an interest for this type of event.

“We are all looking forward to the session which will be the perfect mix of good coffee, food and music.”