Academy helps boost job prospects for young Fifers

A group of young adults have been improving their chances of finding work, thanks to an innovative five-week Construction Sector Skills Academy.

Fife Council Employability Services is leading on the delivery of another successful Construction Academy in partnership with Fife College and Fife-based employers.

The academies are delivered by the Fife Council funded Fife Job Contract.

Academy candidates gain relevant skills and knowledge of the construction industry.

The success of these employability academies enable young people have the support and assistance they need from start to finish, ensuring that they get on the career ladder.

Participants received health and safety training, including information on abrasive wheels and asbestos awareness, culminating in the completion of their Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) cards.

The candidates also received disability awareness training and employability skills support.

Working in partnership with Job Centre Plus and Fife College, candidates also gained City & Guilds certificates in painting and decorating and groundworks.

Construction Academy participant, Justin Yule, said: “The Academy has been really good, and I have learnt a lot. My placement was great with Thomas Menzies, as they gave me lots of different experiences in stone masonry, bricklaying and in their workshops.

“I am pleased to getting a chance to start my career with them. I’d recommend the Academy as a great place to start for anyone looking to work in construction.”

Lucinda McAllister, service manager, said: “We work tirelessly with our partners to ensure young adults have the skills they need to start their career.

“This Construction Academy has given these young adults the opportunity to access Modern Apprenticeships in the construction sector.

“The Employability Team will work with course participants after their work experience to ensure that they find their way to employment.

She added: “Our candidates will have the vital skills that construction employers are looking for to fill their vacancies.”

Councillor Altany Craik, Convener, Economy, Tourism. Strategic Planning & Transportation Committee, said: “Construction Academies, now in their 6th year, are a very successful approach to providing skills, knowledge and recognised certificates.

“Our sincere thanks goes out to Adrian Scott Joinery, Thomas Menzies Builders, Block Build, Craig Adam Joinery, Realm Construction, East Fife Joinery, Michael Rees Painters, Scott & Simpson, Bedborough Construction and Campion Homes.”