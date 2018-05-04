ALDI promotes Fife gin as part of Scottish festival

Gin from a north east Fife distillery has been selected by ALDI to feature in the retailer’s second Scottish Gin Festival, which began yesterday.

Two gins from Eden Mill Distillery exclusively made for ALDI are now on shelves across Scotland.

The listing adds to Eden Mill’s new £127,000 contract to supply ALDI stores across Scotland with its range of pre-mixed Mixology cocktails available as a summer seasonal from now until mid-September.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: “Working with ALDI gives progressive and innovative Scottish producers like Eden Mill a great platform to reach a wider audience.”

Mr Miller added: “We know customers are always looking to try new flavours and we’re looking forward to seeing what they think of these creations.”