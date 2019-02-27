Apprenticeship fair to be staged in Kirkcaldy

Parents, carers and young people across Fife have the chance to find out more about apprenticeships at an upcoming event from Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

The agency will be bringing together a range of employers and training providers as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week (March 4-8) to showcase the benefits of work-based learning at an event at Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, March 7.

The Apprenticeships Fair will give locals the chance to meet with employers and current apprentices and find out more about different opportunities.

The event is open to people in the Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Levenmouth areas, as well as their parents and carers.

Gavin Rennie, team leader at SDS Kirkcaldy, said: “Apprenticeship opportunities in Scotland are growing, and we want as many young people and employers as possible to benefit.

“A variety of employers across Fife recruit apprentices regularly, and our Apprenticeships Fair will give parents, carers and young people the chance to find out more about what’s available to them locally.”

Local apprentices will also be in attendance to talk about their experiences, and SDS careers advisers will be on-hand to talk about different routes and pathways into employment.

The free event runs from 6.00pm to 8.00pm,

More details HERE www.apprenticeships.scot.