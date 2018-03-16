Apprenticeship helping Zoe to learn on the job

A young apprentice from Lundin Links is encouraging others to consider a career at the Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) at Mossmorran.

ExxonMobil Chemical Limited, operators of one of Europe’s largest and most modern ethylene plants, has launched its annual apprenticeship recruitment programme.

Zoe Smith is in the third year of a machinery modern apprenticeship at FEP.

The 20-year-old learned about the opportunities with the company at a careers event.

Her apprenticeship sees Zoe splitting her time between attending classes at Fife College in Rosyth and working at FEP.

She said: “It has been really good being able to put what I learn into practical use. My favourite part of the job is rebuilding pumps and turbines.

“Rather than just sitting in the classroom, I have the opportunity to get hands-on experience.”

Zoe had been interested in taking an apprenticeship after watching her dad work as an engineer.

“For people going to college, it is definitely worth your while to look into an apprenticeship,” she said.

“At ExxonMobil there is always someone there to help if there is an area you are unsure about and the opportunity to be paid while you learn is a great incentive.”

The firm has a long history of developing its own workforce through the apprenticeship scheme with over 220 people completing apprenticeships since they were first introduced at the plant in the mid-1980s.

This year’s scheme offers four-year engineering Modern Apprenticeships based in the company’s maintenance department. Up to three apprentices are being sought this year.

Sonia Bingham, FEP plant manager, said: “The company prides itself on having the best staff in each role and our apprenticeship programme has been a hugely successful way to develop this.

“Making the transition from education to the workplace in a step-by-step manner means our apprentices have the chance to learn and grow into their roles.”

School pupils and college students with four National Five passes that include English, maths and physics are invited to apply to join ExxonMobil Chemical’s apprenticeship recruitment programme.

Further information on ExxonMobil FEP’s annual apprenticeship recruitment programme can be found at careers.exxonmobil.com