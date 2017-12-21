Art strategy finally signals start of £500m Fife housing development

The £500m expansion of north east Kirkcaldy is set to finally get under way in early 2018, following the approval of a public art plans.

Work on the large scale development of the 135 acre Kingdom Park site close to the A92, which will include the creation of the new Kingslaw village of 1100 new homes, as well as a school, supermarket, petrol station, shops and a community centre, has been approved but had not been allowed to commence until a public art strategy for the site has been agreed.

An artist impression of the ancient Bogleys Stone public art design.

Planners had originally approved the site back in 2014, and this week after several false starts, members of Fife Council’s Central Area Planning Committee approved the public art plans. Developers Murray Estates have now confirmed this will allow them to start groundworks as early as March.

The art is intended to reflect the site’s history.

As part of the first phase of construction, four totems will mark the entrance to the site at Randolph roundabout and will reflect the area’s mining heritage.

“All the totems are to be set into a paved area of slate on end, representing waste material from the coal extraction process, and included within the paving will be an interpretation plaque, giving residents and visitors some details of the former coal extraction process on the site,” said the report.

And in phase three of the development, it’s intended to return the ancient Bogley’s Stone, a five tonne Bronze Age standing monument, which was removed in 2004 prior to open cast mining of the site.

The green light is further proof that momentum is growing in terms of the regeneration of Kirkcaldy, said the town’s leading councillor

Cllr Neil Crooks, chairman of the planning committee told the Press: “Approval of the art strategy has finally ticked another box and I’m over the moon knowing that we will soon see the start of a programme of much needed house building.

“Furthermore, it goes hand in hand with exciting projects and developments in the town including the cinema, the relocation of Lidl, the esplanade and seafront and the move to tidy up the former stagecoach depot.

“Momentum is certainly building and the removal of another hurdle in the way of Kingdom Park will only add to that.”

And the councillor was excited by the art plans and the return of the ancient stone.

“The sympathetic return of Bogley’s Stone further enhance the development, as will the interesting totum designs which will give the finished site a defined and prominent entrance feature.”