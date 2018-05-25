‘Ask Andrew’ tourism volunteer scheme to return

A tourism scheme to provide a local welcome to St Andrews is preparing for the start of a busy summer.

The “Ask Andrew” ambassador scheme, which was initiated and run last summer by the Local Tourism Association (Tourism St Andrews), will operate again in 2018.

The scheme provides a scheduled group of volunteers to meet and greet tour bus and cruise ship visitors to the town at the Bruce Embankment on their arrival.

The objective of the ambassadors’ role is to provide a general warm welcome to visitors and provide them with information on the town and ideas for places of interest to see and things to do during their visit.

This year there are 150 ships planned to dock on the east coast of Scotland and St Andrews is a destination of choice for international visitors to experience during their shore trips.

Debbie McCallum, chair of Tourism St Andrews, said: “This year we are working with BID St Andrews to improve the visitor experience.

“We have also set up a dedicated ‘Cruise2StAndrews’ Facebook page and are welcoming all the ships passengers as they arrive and have a booklet available of exclusive offers for cruise and coach passengers.

“There is a walking tour of the town and the shops which visitors can easily experience within the time that they have in St Andrews.”

Stephanie Peebles, events co-ordinator at BID St Andrews, said: “This is a fantastic initiative for the town and for our business levy payers as it helps in directing the visitors to their businesses. Any business which wants to get involved in this initiative will be very welcome.”

There are plans to recruit an intern to help co-ordinate the scheme and conduct research.

“Ask Andrew” relies on volunteers to deliver the service and the team is keen to recruit more ambassadors.

The public can sign-up at http://signup.com/go/SsFFedm or email stephanie@bidstandrews.co.uk or call 07539 379796.