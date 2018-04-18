Awards success for Fife retailers

Four Fife businesses were among those celebrating after winning at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2018.

The winners of the awards, now in their seventh year, were announced at a special ceremony in Glasgow last night (Tuesday).

Local companies enjoying success were Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant in Burntisland which picked up Fresh Produce Provider of the Year; Premier Smeaton Stores in Kirkcaldy which was named Convenience Retailer of the Year; 4eyedimensions of Kirkcaldy took the Bespoke Retailer of the Year North award and The Cafe at Number 16 in Aberdour won Coffee Shop of the Year Central.

The local businesses were among several from across the Kingdom shorlisted for the finals.

The awards, which are organised by Creative Oceanic, are a celebration of local business with the winners chosen by members of the public, showing a true reflection of quality and customer service.

They aim to highlight the value of independent retailers to the communities they operate within, recognising and rewarding the entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen which lies behind the thriving industry and employing over hundreds of thousands of people.