B&M not moving into former BHS shop unit

Rumours that B&M Bargains Store is set to move into the former BHS unit on Kirkcaldy High Street have been quashed.

A number of people speculated on Facebook that the cut price store was preparing to move from the west end of the High Street into the pedestrianised area in the centre of town when the Press reported that it had been sold in the run up to a property auction last week.

B&M says it is not moving into the former BHS shop

However when we contacted the B&M press office their spokesman said this was not the case.

A B&M spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are not taking over the former BHS site in Kirkcaldy and our store on the west end of the High Street will remain open.”

And Primark, the bargain fashion retailer, another favourite option to take up residency in central Kirkcaldy has refused to either confirm or deny that it is considering a shop in the town.

A spokesman said: “I’m afraid Primark does not comment on store opening speculation.”

We reported on Friday how the 35,500 square feet premises with an annual rent bill of £330,000, was set to be auctioned off on Thursday in London by Acuitus Commercial Investment Properties.

However a spokesman for the company said it had already been sold “a few weeks before the auction.”

He was unable to say who had bought it or for how much.

The news is bound to lead to further guess work from the public on who the new owners could be.

The unit has lain empty since BHS closed in Kirkcaldy at the end of July 2016, with the loss of 30 jobs.