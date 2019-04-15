Bank to cut opening hours at Buckhaven branch

TSB has announced that it is to cut the opening hours of its branch in Buckhaven.

It is currently open five days per week, however, this from the end of July it will just be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The bank said 90 per cent of its Buckhaven customers regularly use other TSB branches, digital or telephone banking, and that footfall in the branch has fallen by eight per cent just in the last year.

A TSB spokesperson said: “Our customers use banking services in different ways and that is why we try to adapt our offer to deliver them the best possible service however they choose to bank. This means investment in both branches and digital channels.

“With fewer people using our Buckhaven branch, we are reducing the number of hours it is open. If a customer needs to access a TSB branch during a time it is closed, the nearest TSB branch is two miles away in Leven, which is open six days a week.”

TSB confirmed there will be no job losses.

Councillor Ken Caldwell said he was “disappointed” with the decision.

He added: “I have written to the bank and argued that a physical presence in this area is very important as we have lower than average car ownership and lower than average access to computers and the internet.

“While I appreciate that decisions must be made with an element of business acumen, I would hope that they would also consider their social responsibilities to the community that has supported them for many, many years.”